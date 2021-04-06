Warm weather makes itself at home in the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It felt like the Summer has started early with warm temperatures across the Mountain State.

High temperatures pushed toward 80 degrees, but did not make it in Clarksburg, Morgantown, or Elkins Tuesday afternoon. We saw highs in the middle-to-upper 70s across the majority of north-central West Virginia.

However, it is possible that we will see it coming soon. On average, we see the first 80-degree day on April 10th.

The earliest we have seen the first 80-degree day of the year in Clarksburg was on March 6th, back in 1983 per the National Weather Service. The latest was on May 12th, which was in 1975. Last year, in 2020, we saw it on March 28th.

Forecast high temperatures are pushing the notion that it could come over the next few days.

Afternoon highs are expected to push the envelope with well-above-average high temperatures near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. With an average temperature of 61 degrees, conditions are much warmer than what we typically see for this time of year. We will wait and see if the high temperatures are warmer than forecast.

