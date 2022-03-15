CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It might as well be Spring as temperatures are feeling like it should be in May or June rather than the middle of March.

High temperatures in north-central West Virginia Tuesday were well-above average. Normally, the average high temperature in Clarksburg is 54 degrees on March 15th.

Observed high temperatures in north-central West Virginia Tuesday (WBOY)

However, the warmth peaked at 65 degrees in Elkins and Clarksburg, and at 64 degrees in Morgantown. That’s about ten degrees warmer than usual.

That warming trend is going to continue as we head into the next several days.

High temperature trend through Tuesday, March 22 (WBOY)

Peak afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for five out of the next seven days, making it feel like the beginning of Summer, rather than the beginning of Spring – which does begin Sunday.

As we head into the end of next week, temperatures will continue the upward trend.

Temperature outlook from March 21-25 (WBOY)

Warm temperatures are expected to stay through the end of the month as there is a great chance for above-average temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

This confirms the data that our Spring season has been warming over time.

Warming Spring temperatures from 1970 to 2021 (Climate Central)

According to Climate Central, the average Spring temperature (average temperature from March through May) has increased in north-central West Virginia by 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spring’s increasing warmth means that it is cutting into the Winter season and shifts earlier into February, in some cases.

This also means that frosts are going to be increasingly less likely as we go into Spring; the Vernal Equinox occurs Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 a.m.

