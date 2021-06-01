Warmer and wetter summer is in our future

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With an end to the month of May that made many West Virginians scratch their heads, summer-like conditions is in store as we unofficially start our summer.

Temperatures will be around average to end our workweek.

However, Mother Nature will be cranking up the heat as we head into next week as north-central West Virginia because temperatures will be approaching 90 degrees – that’s about ten degrees above average!

The warm spell will likely continue, scientists say.

According to the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service, West Virginia will see a likelihood of above-average temperatures for the summer months of June, July, and August.

That is especially true for the mountain counties into the eastern panhandle.

Wetter conditions will also be in store for the next several weeks.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will be in store through the end of the workweek with more rain chances in store from the weekend into next week thanks to heat, sunshine, and humidity sparks a fire within Mother Nature.

That is welcome news as precipitation was lower than average in some spots throughout the month of May.

Unofficially, Clarksburg saw around average rainfall with 4.31 inches of rainfall, a few hundredths above normal. Both Morgantown and Elkins have unofficially seen below-average rainfall.

But more rain is on its way over the long-term summer months.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the majority of West Virginia will see slightly above-average rainfall through the month of August.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!