Warmer & windy weather into the week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The last full week of February is looking mild.

Temperatures are expected to be at or above average across north-central West Virginia, especially into the midweek and weekend.

The unusual warmth doesn’t come without its consequences, however. Strong wind gusts will be with us because of the surge of warm and moist air that will be pushing into the region over the next 48 hours.

Expect gusts to be up to 35 MPH in the lower elevations and potentially up to 45 MPH in the mountains. Make sure to secure loose articles and trash cans; this also could cause an isolated power outage or two.

The moisture from this system isn’t much, but it will provide a few showers of rain, sleet, snow, and potentially even some freezing rain.

This will occur Tuesday mainly east of I-79 with some spots along I-79 seeing some precipitation. A few spits of precipitation are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning.

Another system moves in late Friday and will provide off-and-on rain showers for the weekend into the first day of March.

The ongoing precipitation into the weekend provides a flooding threat into the mountains due to the warmth and melting snowpack for the week ahead, but mainly for the weekend. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH are also possible for the weekend and next six-to-ten days.

Make sure to keep updated with the StormTracker 12 weather team on Facebook, Twitter, on the StormTracker 12 and 12News apps on your Android and Apple devices, as well as right here on wboy.com!