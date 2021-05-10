Warming up into May

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After several days of below-average temperatures to start the month of May, those cooler conditions will be continuing, but there is good news: we will be seeing 60s once again.

60s are on the horizon across north-central West Virginia, but temperatures will still be below the average high temperature of 75 degrees, that we should be seeing for this time of year.

Why are we warming up?

A surge of warm air is coming in from a ridge of high pressure. Warm, tropical air will push into Appalachia and the Ohio Valley and bring warmer temperatures and moisture; this will bring unsettled weather with a mixture of sunshine, warmth, and shower chances.

The good news is that the shower chances will be minor and light over the course of the week.

We’re looking at isolated shower chances Tuesday as well as Thursday through the weekend and beginning of next week.

However, things will change within the next two weeks.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, drier air will set in after the shower chances. The forecast from May 18-24 is for below-average precipitation and drier conditions.

This will pair with warmer than average temperatures forecast over that same time period.

The forecasted above-average temperatures will potentially bring 80s to Appalachia and the Ohio Valley as we inch closer to Memorial Day weekend.

