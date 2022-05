CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Sunday night into Monday morning, the U.S. experienced a lunar eclipse where the earth blocked sunlight from the moon, causing it to go black for several hours.

While it’s hard to get the same experience from a picture or video, if you did miss the eclipse, you can watch the footage from the 12 News tower camera in Clarksburg in the player above. Some of our viewers also sent in incredible pictures of the eclipse that you can see below.