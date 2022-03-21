CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022 continues, we are going into full swing as some potential active weather could be on the way later in the week.

If this does severe weather does strike, the National Weather Service will put out either an Advisory, Watch, or a Warning.

But what’s the difference?

During active weather, an advisory means that specific weather conditions are likely to occur.

Advisory vs. Watch vs. Warning

However, it is typically used in non-severe conditions such as snowy or hot weather.

Watches and warnings are more common during situations where severe weather can spawn.

What is a “Watch” or a “Warning?”

A “Severe Thunderstorm” or “Tornado” watch means that the specific weather conditions are possible and likely to occur within an adjacent period of time.

Typically, it spans over a large geographical area over a certain time period.

A warning means that the specific weather conditions called for in the warning are happening, or are about to happen. Warnings also indicate that you should take shelter if you feel the need to stay safe during a dangerous weather situation.

If you have trouble understanding the difference, here is a delicious way to help visualize the difference.

In West Virginia, we always have pepperoni rolls – but in this case, let’s think of something else – a taco.

Watch vs Warning as explained by Tacos (NWS Albuquerque)

On the left, you have all the ingredients to make the tacos – protein, shells, vegetables, and salsa. The ingredients are in place to make the tacos, just as it would be the case during severe weather when the moisture, heat, and set-up is in place for severe weather.

When all the ingredients come together for severe weather or tornadic activity, you get your taco – erm, I mean warning.

Multiple thresholds are needed for a thunderstorm to become “severe.” Wind gusts have to be at or in excess of 57 mph, hailstones have to have the diameter of a golf ball or one inch in diameter, and/or a tornado has to form.

Flooding does not indicate severe weather specifically, but it is its own category – according to the National Weather Service.

