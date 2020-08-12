We need your pets for Pet Pride!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Send in your pets to be featured on 12News First Edition at 5 p.m. right here on WBOY-NBC!

Email your pet’s picture, hometown, and name for them to be featured. A few fun facts about them and your name will also help us out when we show off your furry, four-legged, fishy, scaly, or feathered friend. We welcome all pets and companions on our Pet Pride sponsored by Rominger Dental.

Submit them to us by either emailing them to RLamp@wboy.com or news@wboy.com as well as messaging them through our Facebook page!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories