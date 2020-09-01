WEATHER AWARE: Few strong storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Warm and humid weather Tuesday is leading to showers and downpours for the evening hours.

Precipitation late Tuesday is popping up in the foothills and mountains east of Interstate 79 with the heaviest rain in Randolph, Tucker, and Barbour counties. This will fade out after sunset, but more moisture is on the way.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow and Thursday as one or two of the storms could be on the strong or severe side of things.

A Level One severe storm risk has been issued for the entire state of West Virginia as rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms are in the cards through Thursday. The greatest threat is 40-60 MPH wind gusts producing wind damage to structures and homes.

If you feel that you are unsafe with these damaging wind gusts – go to the lowest level of your home and in the most interior room away from windows. A spin-up tornado is also possible.

Rounds of showers and storms will begin Wednesday morning with areas of heavy rain and lightning.

More heavy rain and thunderstorm activity are possible in the afternoon, with some of the storms being on the strong or severe side of things.

The good news is that these storms will be hit and miss – so some spots have the potential to see dry weather throughout the day on Wednesday.

Thursday may be a different story, however.

Rain and thunderstorm activity look to be more widespread with more cloud cover for Thursday.

Starting in the morning, rain showers and downpours will be with us along with damaging wind gusts and bolts of lightning.

More thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon with a few strong thunderstorms possible. The good news is that all of the cloud cover will lessen the severe threat.

The heavy rain will lighten as the day goes on with showers fading early Friday morning.

Because of the rounds of precipitation, flooding is also a major concern as soils across north-central West Virginia are already supersaturated due to above-average rainfall, especially in the higher elevations.

Through Thursday night, most across the Mountain State will see up to inch of rain with some seeing locally higher amounts of 1-2 inches of rain or greater. If you see and high or standing water – remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” and get to higher ground.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 and 12News apps, and on wboy.com/weather.