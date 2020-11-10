WEATHER AWARE: Flood threat Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Heavy rain and flooding will be with us across north-central West Virginia Wednesday.

Scattered flash flooding is expected in low-lying areas – especially streams, creeks, and rivers – as well as in urban areas and roadways.

The bulk of the precipitation will be along the I-79 corridor and eastward into the higher elevations.

The system is currently in Missouri and Illinois bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms along a strong cold front which is slowly pushing across the country.

Rain will start coming down in north-central West Virginia Thursday morning around sunrise.

Heavy rain and downpours are in the cards midday.

This is the time when Mountaineers can expect areas of flooding in low-lying areas. Because of high rain rates, water may overflow the banks of local streams, creeks, and rivers. An embedded thunderstorm is also in the cards.

Showers and downpours will linger into the afternoon with lighter rain fading out overnight into early Thursday morning thanks to a couple of stray raindrops.

The steady showers and downpours will bring a lot of rain to the region.

Anywhere from one-to-three inches of rain are possible, especially east of I-79 into the mountains above 2,500 feet in elevation. This amount of rain will likely cause street flooding and minor ponding so if you see any high water, just remember – TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

