WEATHER AWARE: Flooding and storms possible through Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a nice weekend, the next few days are looking a little dreary and wet.

Most of the Mountain State may see areas of localized flooding Monday night through Wednesday.

Isolated areas of localized flooding and flash flooding are possible over the next 48 hours as rounds of showers and heavy rain may raise the water levels of creeks, streams, and rivers and cause them to overflow their banks in high runoff and low-lying areas.

Areas with poor drainage may also see minor street flooding and ponding thanks to the expected rainfall.

Over an inch of rainfall is expected in many areas throughout north-central West Virginia through Wednesday; localized communities along the Middle Fork, Monongahela, Tygart Valley, Blackwater, and Cheat Rivers, among others, may see higher amounts which could impact rural areas. This will also likely squash the minor drought currently in the northern half of the region.

In addition to the rain and flood potential, a strong storm or two is also possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts, as well as hail, overnight Monday into Tuesday morning with the rain and flood potential.

Tuesday afternoon and evening could see a few strong storms, especially to the south and west.

Areas west of I-79, and along and south of Route 50, could see scattered severe thunderstorms; this is because of a Level 2 Severe Storm Risk.

Damaging wind gusts could property damage and power outages. Flooding and quarter-size (one inch in diameter) hail or greater are possible Tuesday. A possible tornado is also in the cards, yet unlikely.

