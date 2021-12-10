WEATHER AWARE: High Wind Watch Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Anchor down those Christmas decorations! Strong and damaging winds are possible across north-central West Virginia Saturday morning into the afternoon.

A High Wind Watch is out for eastern Tucker, Garrett, southeastern Randolph, western Pendleton, northwestern Pocahontas, and western Grant counties through Saturday night.

A Wind Advisory is out for Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Preston, and western Tucker counties through Saturday night. 40-60 MPH wind gusts are possible with downed trees and power lines possible, widespread power outages and property damage in the cards, as well as blown-away Christmas decorations and inflatables.

What’s causing this?

A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the Mountain State from the late morning hours into the afternoon on Saturday.

Heavy rain and strong winds gusts are expected ahead of and along the front with the heaviest rains moving out by the afternoon.

What are the biggest threats?

Along the front, there are several factors that could impact West Virginians Saturday.

The first impact is rain.

Rounds of showers and downpours with the system could produce anywhere from a quarter-inch to a full inch of rainfall with minor flash flooding possible.

Power outages, an isolated tornado, and damaging wind gusts are all possible throughout the region.

The strongest storms are expected to the west of I-79 from the northern panhandle down to Charleston.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com!