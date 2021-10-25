WEATHER AWARE: Level 2 Severe Storm Risk Monday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Strong or severe thunderstorms are on the way Monday afternoon and evening across north-central West Virginia.

A Level 2 Scattered Severe Thunderstorm risk is out from the mountains of Tucker County down to Charleston and much of the southern half of the Mountain State. A Level 1 Isolated Severe Thunderstorm risk is out from Lewis, Gilmer, Harrison, and Barbour counties to the north and west.

However, the risk does remain the same.

Damaging wind gusts are the biggest threats with wind gusts up to 30-50 m.p.h. that could cause power outages and property damage.

Because of the potential for power outages – make sure to charge your phones and devices, as well as have multiple ways to get your severe weather information such as your NOAA Weather Radio.

Showers will move in with the warm front Monday afternoon and will be on the lighter side with a few embedded downpours possible.

As the cold front moves in later on this evening after the showers in the afternoon, large hail – equivalent to a nickel or quarter in diameter – is possible as well as the chance for an isolated tornado all in the cards.

Things will be much lighter in the rain department into the overnight and early Tuesday morning, but the wind will still be breezy heading into Tuesday.

Gusts will be up to 25 m.p.h. Tuesday with lingering showers.

As the rain finishes Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, much of the region will see anywhere from a trace of precipitation to an inch of rainfall.

