WEATHER AWARE: Saturday severe storms expected

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first day of August could see severe and strong thunderstorms across north-central West Virginia.

More rain is in the cards after an onslaught of water came down Thursday and early Friday.

Over three inches of localized rainfall caused flooding throughout parts of Upshur, Gilmer, Randolph, Braxton, and Ritchie counties among others.

More of the wet stuff is coming thanks to a large area of low pressure moving in from the Deep South.

A strong frontal system is associated with this low and is being fueled by tropical moisture from the upper levels of the atmosphere.

The storms look to move into north-central West Virginia with scattered showers and downpours during the early afternoon.

Things will start turning strong and potentially severe in the mid-afternoon with heavy rain and lightning, in addition to damaging wind gusts and hail.

This will continue into the dinner hour with plenty of moisture fueled by the afternoon’s heat and humidity.

Lingering showers and non-severe thunderstorms are possible into Saturday night, but will lose steam as the sun sets and the storm loses its energy from the lack of daytime heating.

SEVERE WEATHER THREATS

The StormTracker 12 weather team is issuing a Level 2 Severe Storm Risk Saturday afternoon and evening due to the severe nature of the low pressure system.

Strong winds and wind damage such as power outages, downed trees, and power lines, and structural damage are possible.

Nickel-to-quarter size hail, as well as flooding and even an isolated tornado, are feasible with the workings of Saturday’s storm.





Heavy rain in this storm could also give us more flooding as soils, especially south of Route 33 and into the mountains and foothills, are already supersaturated after Thursday and early Friday morning’s rainfall.

An additional quarter-inch to an inch of rainfall is possible through late Saturday night with localized areas seeing up to two inches of rain mainly along and north of Route 50.

