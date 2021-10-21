WEATHER AWARE: Strong storm risk EXPANDED Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As moisture moves into north-central West Virginia, showers and strong thunderstorms are in the cards Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Level 1 Severe Storm Risk has been expanded to most of north-central West Virginia, including both sides of the I-79 corridor.

Hail and minor flooding are two threats with this system, but damaging wind gusts are going to be the biggest factor with this system coming in.

Wind gusts are expected to be from 25-45 MPH. Power outages and property damage are possible with the cold front passing through. Make sure to secure loose outdoor furniture, put the garbage cans in the garage, and anchor down all loose Halloween inflatables.

The front will start bringing gusty winds and showers into north-central West Virginia in the late afternoon.

The strongest storms will be across the I-79 corridor by dinnertime.

Expect strong winds and heavy rain for the lowlands late Thursday into the mountains after sunset.

Much cooler weather and showery conditions will move in Friday across the entirety of the Mountain State.

By the time everything is said and done, we’ll see anywhere from a trace of rain to a quarter-inch of rainfall throughout north-central West Virginia.

Some spots may see up to an inch of downed rainfall through Friday afternoon.

