WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible this weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Weekends in the summer are a time for being outside for most Mountaineers in West Virginia. However, this weekend may need alternate and indoor plans due to some stormy weather.

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team is issuing a Weather Aware day for both Saturday and Sunday due to the possibility of a few strong storms.

A Level 2 Severe Storm Risk is out for Saturday. Scattered severe and strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon and early evening along and north of Route 50 in addition to the mountains of Tucker, Preston, and Garrett counties. Damaging wind gusts up to 40-60 MPH could cause property damage as well as downed tree limbs and power lines; this will possibly cause isolated power outages. Quarter-size hail or greater is also in the cards. A tornado is unlikely but is in the cards.

There is a lower chance for strong storms south of Route 50 and into the mountains of Randolph, Webster, and Pocahontas counties. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the biggest threats for those regions.

Let’s break down the timing for Saturday

The system will likely move into the northern panhandle and Wetzel, Tyler, and Monongalia counties into the mid-afternoon.

By the time we reach the late afternoon, heavy rain and lightning will be pushing southeast toward the Route 50 corridor.

Damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning, as well as flooding are all possibilities with the storm moving through.

By the evening, the system will weaken as it moves south of Route 33 with scattered showers and thunderstorms fading.

Once the system moves out, skies will clear just enough to show a beautiful sunset.

Now, let’s talk about Sunday

More rounds of strong storms will be around to kick off the new week. The good news is that Sunday’s possible storms in the afternoon and evening will likely be less severe than Saturday’s chance for severe weather.

A Level 1 Severe Storm Risk is out for Sunday afternoon and evening throughout the entire state of West Virginia and into the mountains of Maryland. What does this mean? Isolated strong and severe storms are possible.

The greatest threats with this system are strong and gusty winds up to 40-60 MPH with hail up to a quarter in size (that’s one inch in diameter!). This will possibly cause property damage as well as downed tree limbs and power lines; isolated power outages are also in the cards.

Let’s break down the timing for Sunday’s severe weather chances

The storms and showers on Sunday will be hit or miss throughout the day.

The lowlands and mountains will see the showers and thunderstorms be scattered in the early morning, so wet roads are expected as you’re going about your drive to the market or church.

Things will be mainly dry the rest of the morning with showers and storms potentially redeveloping into the early afternoon with heavy rain and lightning being the biggest threats.

More isolated showers and storms are possible into the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will fade overnight as we start the new workweek.

