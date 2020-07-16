WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening across north-central West Virginia.

The majority of north-central West Virginia is under a Level 1 Severe Storm Risk for possible isolated severe storms. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH are in the cards with downed tree limbs and power lines, as well as isolated power outages are possible. Hail up to one inch in diameter is possible as well as a low tornado risk. This will bring possible property damage to structures around the Mountain State.

Stronger storms are possible in Wetzel County and into the northern panhandle; eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania will likely see scattered severe storms as they are in a Level 2 Severe Storm Risk.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, there are lines of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains of Maryland and eastern West Virginia for our region. There are more storms in the northern panhandle and southwest Pennsylvania. Areas north and west of north-central West Virginia are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM Thursday.

More storms are moving downstream from southern Ohio and Kentucky eventually into north-central West Virginia.

These storms will be arriving in the mid-to-late afternoon and will be bringing the I-79 corridor heavy rain and lightning around the dinner hour with the potential for hail and gusty winds.

More isolated showers and storms are possible after sunset, but because of the lack of sunlight and heat, the severity of the thunderstorms will be lowering as the night goes on.

Stay with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates.