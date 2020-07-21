WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Another day of strong storms is possible across north-central West Virginia on Wednesday.

The entire state of West Virginia is under a Level 2 Severe Storm Risk Wednesday beginning midday into the afternoon and evening.

This is all because of a stalled boundary cutting the Mountain State in half.

This system is providing the moisture for Tuesday’s non-severe storms across north-central West Virginia, but will be moving very slowly. The slow speed of the near-stagnant front will allow heat and moisture to come in from the Gulf of Mexico via an area of high pressure along the Tennessee/North Carolina line.

Plenty of heat and energy are already present with this area, and because of this, storms are expected in the lunch hour and the bulk of the afternoon.

Storms are expected to be strong into the early afternoon with damaging wind gusts and small hail expected throughout the region.

This will bring possible wind damage to structures, downed trees, and the potential for isolated power outages. We will also be seeing areas of lightning and heavy rain.

Because of relatively dry soils over the past several weeks, some of the rain may turn into flooding in low-lying areas as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers. This is because when there are drier soils, it takes a longer amount of time for the ground to properly absorb rainwater.

Up to an inch of additional rainfall is expected through late Wednesday night; due to this, be on the lookout for some areas of flooding into the higher elevations and river valleys.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates!