WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After what has been the hottest day of the year in Clarksburg, more heat is on the way across the region for our Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to once again be in the lower 90s throughout the lowlands and foothills of north-central West Virginia with 80s on tap into the mountains.

Things will also be pretty sticky with dewpoints into the 60s and 70s.

This means that there is plenty of moisture in the air. Paired with the heat and sunshine, that is what will fire up two rounds of potentially strong storms throughout north-central West Virginia.

The strongest storms across the region will be in the lowlands and foothills where there is a Level 2 severe storm risk for the Weather Aware day.

The biggest threats with the scattered thunderstorm activity Wednesday will be damaging wind gusts up to 50+ MPH which could bring downed tree limbs, isolated power outages, and downed power lines throughout the region. Quarter-size hail or greater is also in the cards with possible windshield, car, and property damage due to the hail. A tornado chance is slim to none.

The mountains are looking at a Level 1 severe storm risk.

A strong storm or two is possible into Webster, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Randolph, and Tucker counties and into the eastern panhandle. Strong winds up to 40-60 MPH are possible with the potential for small hail.

The storms Wednesday will come in two rounds.

The first round and strongest storms will be in north-central West Virginia toward the mid-to-late afternoon.

This will have damaging wind gusts and hail potential throughout the region with scattered downpours and lightning.

The next round will be moving in late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

These rounds of storms will be the less severe of the rounds, but are still expected to pack a punch.

Damaging wind gusts are expected with this round as well as lightning and scattered downpours. One or two of these storms are expected to be strong.

Other than a stray shower chance Thursday, the rest of the week is looking to be on the dry side.

Stay with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates.