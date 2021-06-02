A few strong to severe storms Thursday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Feds: 9 men accused in WV of online fraud scheme
Live: Biden to kick off ‘month of action’ to get more shots into arms before July 4
Live
Dramatic bodycam video of San Jose railyard shooting that left 10 dead released by authorities
Video
New West Virginia license plate, featuring box turtle, available
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Feds: 9 men accused in WV of online fraud scheme
Top Stories
Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of WVU student at College Park Apartments
Gallery
Results are in for City of Salem municipal election
Wetzel County man dies at coal mine in Marion County
Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Video
Warming up into May
Video
Healthcare Hero: Kevin Steurer
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
A few strong to severe storms Thursday
Weather Video
Posted:
Jun 2, 2021 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 12:20 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Wetzel County man dies at coal mine in Marion County
Gov. Justice announces $1 M, trucks, guns and more in West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes prizes
Video
Results released for Clarksburg municipal election
New West Virginia license plate, featuring box turtle, available
Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of WVU student at College Park Apartments
Gallery
Woman charged after police find methamphetamine and suboxone in Marion County ‘packaged for individual sale,’ troopers say
The worst play ever? National reaction to the Pirates head-scratching misplay from Thursday vs. Cubs
Video
West Virginia to give away cash, pickup trucks and scholarships as COVID-19 vaccine incentives
Video
Woman charged after officers find narcotics in vehicle after positive K9 indication in Bridgeport
Man charged after a police pursuit through Monongalia County