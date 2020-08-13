Above average temps with rain chances Thursday & Friday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Man charged with malicious wounding after police respond to reported stabbing in Clarksburg
Chinese officials say chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus
Dominion Energy offering new payment plans for customers facing economic hardship
Gov. Justice to award grants to West Virginia fairs and festivals
Live
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Man charged with malicious wounding after police respond to reported stabbing in Clarksburg
Top Stories
Dominion Energy offering new payment plans for customers facing economic hardship
Grafton man facing drug charge in Harrison Co. following traffic stop
WV DHHR confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday; active case total back above 1,900
Monongalia County Art Center hosts Trash to Treasure sale
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
We need your pets for Pet Pride!
Video
Top Stories
Studies show growth in Telehealth since the beginning of COVID-19
Video
Fairmont native travels back to her roots from Georgia to hold art exhibit in Grafton
Video
4D Tech Solutions receives award allowing them to further research with drones in residential neighborhoods
Video
Medical marijuana dispensary could be coming to Marion County
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Above average temps with rain chances Thursday & Friday
Weather Video
Posted:
Aug 13, 2020 / 12:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2020 / 12:22 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV DHHR confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday; active case total back above 1,900
Monongalia County commissioners “shocked” by Gov. Justice’s statements on bar closures
Video
Morgantown man sentenced to 10-year prison term for sexual misconduct against minor in Michigan
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
New drone technology will help monitor COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Grafton man facing drug charge in Harrison Co. following traffic stop
Weather
Restaurant Road Trip: Jimmy’z Food Truck Mall
Video
Second stimulus check: Where Biden, Harris stand on COVID payment proposals
Video
Morgantown Mayor creates new committee to combat homelessness
Video