AM mix, PM snow – temps drop on Tuesday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Pantry Plus More creates cookbook to help clients combating food insecurity
Clarksburg Public Works Department adding new sewer pipe
Video
The Village at Heritage Point celebrates heart month through fun and education
Video
7 homegrown COVID variants detected in US: study
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Pantry Plus More creates cookbook to help clients combating food insecurity
Top Stories
Clarksburg Public Works Department adding new sewer pipe
Video
The Village at Heritage Point celebrates heart month through fun and education
Video
Mon Health donates wheelchairs to Preston County COVID-19 vaccination clinics
WV DHHR confirms 301 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Monday
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Snow brings joy to our furry friends
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
AM mix, PM snow – temps drop on Tuesday
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 16, 2021 / 05:59 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2021 / 05:59 AM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice: No ‘red’ counties in WV, essential workers over 50 set to be vaccinated
Video
Deadly tornado in North Carolina; bitter cold sweeps Plains
UPDATE: Additional details released on the arrest of a man charged with first-degree murder in death of his grandson’s mother
Video
Dreshun Miller announces intent to transfer
Rep. McKinley introduces U.S. Postal Service bill to restore overnight local delivery
2020 General Election Results: Barbour County
Video
Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch
WV DHHR confirms 301 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Monday
Contest Winners
WV National Guard troops deploy to Washington, D.C.
Video