AM showers, PM clearing Wednesday – warm again

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Fairmont City Council discusses real estate transfer and East Side Fire Department grant
Video
Governor Justice helps kick off Gold Rush Trout program
Video
Multiple crews respond to reports of large brush fire at Coopers Rock State Forest
Gov. Justice announces plan to repeal West Virginia’s income tax in Town Hall
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Fairmont City Council discusses real estate transfer and East Side Fire Department grant
Video
Top Stories
Governor Justice helps kick off Gold Rush Trout program
Video
Multiple crews respond to reports of large brush fire at Coopers Rock State Forest
Gov. Justice announces plan to repeal West Virginia’s income tax in Town Hall
Video
Morgantown Public Works offers free materials for public pickup
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
$5000 Giveaway
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Basketball Challenge
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
AM showers, PM clearing Wednesday – warm again
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 24, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 24, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Multiple crews respond to reports of large brush fire at Coopers Rock State Forest
Ribbon cutting held at historic Hotel Morgan after undergoing a complete renovation
Video
Fairmont man charged after allegedly taking automotive parts from employer and selling them for profit
WVU’s McCabe and McNeil announce future plans
3 individuals charged after officers find drugs and paraphernalia within reach of 4 juveniles at Fairmont home
WV DMV warns public of text message phishing scam
Fairmont Police Department issues missing person alert for man last seen in Marion County
Gallery
Buckhannon man accused of setting camper on fire charged with first-degree arson
Gov. Justice announces plan to repeal West Virginia’s income tax in Town Hall
Video
Woman receives drug charges after officers respond to shoplifting call in Granville