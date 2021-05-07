Another cool and rainy day Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - The Clarksburg Water Board addressed council to during public comments urging them to consider passing an ordinance that would increase the board members compensation.

Council held a first reading of the ordinance that if passed would increase the compensation of the Clarksburg water Board members from $100 to $200 for each meeting attended. When put to vote, three council members voted for the ordinance while four voted down the ordinance without passage.