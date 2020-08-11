Another hot day Tuesday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Here’s how you can get your photograph on a West Virginia calendar
Video
President Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House
Video
Marion county FRN showing support for local nonprofits
Video
Perseid Meteor Shower lights up night sky this week
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Here’s how you can get your photograph on a West Virginia calendar
Video
Top Stories
Marion county FRN showing support for local nonprofits
Video
Perseid Meteor Shower lights up night sky this week
Video
Harrison County restaurant T&M BBQ/Grill hosts grand opening
Video
Fairmont State’s Budd Sapp retires after many years with the falcon family
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont native travels back to her roots from Georgia to hold art exhibit in Grafton
Video
Top Stories
4D Tech Solutions receives award allowing them to further research with drones in residential neighborhoods
Video
Medical marijuana dispensary could be coming to Marion County
FRN donates to help create better learning environment at RESET Rising Stars after school program
Video
Marion County CVB releases new activity book for children and adults
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Another hot day Tuesday
Weather Video
Posted:
Aug 11, 2020 / 05:57 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2020 / 05:57 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Officers find man in possession of drone used to deliver controlled substances during traffic stop in Marion County
UPDATE: Fatal tractor trailer accident snarls I-68 traffic in Preston County
Video
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Gov. Justice announces 30 outbreaks in WV nursing homes, last day for back to school changes
Video
States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan
Perseid Meteor Shower lights up night sky this week
Video
Man charged with sexual abuse after minor discloses incident in Monongalia County
Man pleads guilty to murder in Tucker County
WV DHHR confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Monday; state active case total back above 1,900
WVU releases first batch of COVID-19 testing results