Another hot, sunny day Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A total of six players from north-central West Virginia have earned spots on the Class AAA boys basketball all-state teams, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The first team, reportedly, features three players who were among the leaders in the voting for the Bill Evans Award as the top player in the state: first-team captain Bryson Lucas (Robert C. Byrd), Jaelin Johnson (Fairmont Senior), and Jaidyn West (Notre Dame).