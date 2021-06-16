Another nice day Thursday, storms return Friday PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and 14 of her Senate colleagues this week reintroduced the Hearing Protection Act (HPA). The legislation would reclassify suppressors to regulate them like a regular firearm, which the 15 Senators said will benefit recreational gun users and sportsmen and women by providing better access to hearing protection equipment.

“I am proud to defend the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding West Virginians and support sportsmen and women across our state,” Senator Capito said. “This legislation would remove the federal transfer process, including the expensive transfer tax levied on purchasers, and replace it with the instantaneous NICS background check system. This commonsense change would cut red tape and provide West Virginia’s recreational gun users increased access to needed hearing protection equipment.”