Another warm day Monday, a few spotty PM showers possible

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
3 houses destroyed in Clarksburg fire
Video
Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill
Many churches getting back to normal on Easter during COVID-19
Salmonella outbreak across U.S. linked to songbirds, feeders
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
3 houses destroyed in Clarksburg fire
Video
Top Stories
Fairmont church holds Easter spaghetti dinner
Video
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum hosted its annual Easter event
Video
Morgantown church hosts in-person Easter services with COVID guidelines in mind
Video
Bikers For Christ holds 6th annual “Feed the Fishermen” event
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
$5000 Giveaway
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Basketball Challenge
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Another warm day Monday, a few spotty PM showers possible
Weather Video
Posted:
Apr 5, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 5, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
3 houses destroyed in Clarksburg fire
Video
WV DHHR confirms 350 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Easter Sunday
Sisters & Brothers: Local high schoolers getting chance to play varsity minutes with siblings
Video
Capitol attack suspect Noah Green previously attended Glenville State
“Overwhelming” illegal dumpsite causing big stink
Video
Why you shouldn’t laminate your vaccination card
Video
Monongalia Co. program gives homeless families a place to stay this holiday season
Video
Bikers For Christ holds 6th annual “Feed the Fishermen” event
Video
Amazon apologizes for tweet in response to claims workers urinate in bottles
US shuts once-secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners