Beautiful weather continues into Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Reading the 24 deaths since Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice explained that he did not skip his regularly-scheduled COVID-19 briefing on Labor Day, because he did not want to have to come back on Wednesday and read an even longer long list of deaths.

"We've got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbors, I know you're loving, caring people. We've got to do this. Absolutely(vaccinations) could cut down these numbers is a big way. We can stop a lot of this terrible, terrible, terrible carnage," Justice said. "We've got more bad days to come. There's nothing else we have(other than vaccinations)," the governor continued.