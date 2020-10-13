Brief warm up Wednesday & Thursday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
COLD CASE SOLVED: Man indicted for 1981 Beckley murder of Cynthia Miller
Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration on last day
Apple no longer including headphones or a power adapter in the iPhone box
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration on last day
Top Stories
Last day to register to vote in WV
Video
4 Fairmont residents charged in July 18 boating incident which caused 22-year-old man to lose his leg
Preston County woman found guilty in death of 1-year-old child by abuse
Sheetz to hire over 3,000 employees amid pandemic
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Barbour County students protest virtual learning method
Video
Harrison County Nursing Home walks to cure Alzheimer’s Disease
Video
Main Street Fairmont continues clean-up initiative
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Brief warm up Wednesday & Thursday
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 13, 2020 / 12:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2020 / 12:23 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
4 Fairmont residents charged in July 18 boating incident which caused 22-year-old man to lose his leg
Preston County woman found guilty in death of 1-year-old child by abuse
WV DHHR confirms 274 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Tuesday; active case total rises above 4,600
Stimulus checks: Trump tweets ‘go big or go home’ as McConnell announces plans for targeted relief
Fairmont Police release information on missing girl
Concealed carry recognition affirmed between West Virginia and 11 other states
The Illusive Skull Costume Castle to close its doors after 21 years
Video
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
COLD CASE SOLVED: Man indicted for 1981 Beckley murder of Cynthia Miller
Outbreaks reported at nursing homes in 8 north central WV counties