Calmer and cooler after flooding – July 30, 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - For the third time in about a month, Shorty Anderson's Auto Service has flooded due to torrential rain in the area on Thursday night, July 29.

Travis Rowan, the co-owner of Shorty's, said the first flood was devastating, the second not too bad and the third has been, hands down, the worst. In total, five of their cars were flooded on Thursday. It took all night and morning to clean the shop. Residue had to be power-washed and further cleaned even into Friday afternoon.