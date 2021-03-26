Calmer winds into nice Saturday – March 26, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Coronavirus active case trends in north-central West Virginia
Easter Bunny visits local elementary schools
Video
Randolph County man admits to drug and weapon charges
Stories of the Week: A ban on transgender athletes, DOH patches potholes, and a fire engulfs nearly 30 acres of Coopers Rock
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Coronavirus active case trends in north-central West Virginia
Top Stories
Easter Bunny visits local elementary schools
Video
Randolph County man admits to drug and weapon charges
Stories of the Week: A ban on transgender athletes, DOH patches potholes, and a fire engulfs nearly 30 acres of Coopers Rock
Weston man charged after punching 5-year-old boy in the pelvis and genitals
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
$5000 Giveaway
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Basketball Challenge
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Calmer winds into nice Saturday – March 26, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 26, 2021 / 06:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2021 / 06:23 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
2 individuals charged after a robbery at Morgantown hotel
Weston man charged after punching 5-year-old boy in the pelvis and genitals
Preston County man and girlfriend charged with 1st degree murder in death of man’s stepfather
2 people charged after deputies execute search warrant on Taylor County residence and find more than 1.4 pounds of meth
Man charged after allegedly shooting another male over a vehicle dispute in Fairview
‘This tax will kill us’ – An in-depth look at the data behind Gov. Justice’s income tax plan
Video
Randolph County man admits to drug and weapon charges
Easter Bunny visits local elementary schools
Video
Coronavirus active case trends in north-central West Virginia
Man receives drug charges after deputies respond to call of unresponsive male Marion County residence