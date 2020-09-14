Skip to content
Clear and pleasant for first half of workweek – September 14, 2020
Sep 14, 2020 / 06:28 PM EDT
Sep 14, 2020 / 06:28 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice proposes additional color for state map, quarantine dorms for WVU students
Video
UPDATE: Clarksburg officials host press conference following shooting of City Councilman Malfregeot
Video
WV DHHR confirms 121 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Monday; 3 Harrison Co. residents among newly reported deaths
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘drug deal gone bad’ in Fairmont, police say
Woman charged after deputies find drugs after call she was driving stolen vehicle in Harrison County
BREAKING: Westover Police Chief steps down
Man charged after police pursuit through Morgantown
Taylor County man charged after deputies discover evidence of sexual relationship between him and a juvenile in Preston County
WVU President Gee issues statement, apology for not wearing mask while shopping
