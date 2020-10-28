Cloudy again Wednesday, heavy rain moves in overnight

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Fairmont family shares spooky vibes with the community
Video
Paying it forward: West Virginia man buys a car for a stranger
Video
Harrison County Schools 2019-2020 students honored with banners
Video
United Way Holiday Toy and Food Distribution changes due to COVID-19
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Fairmont family shares spooky vibes with the community
Video
Top Stories
Paying it forward: West Virginia man buys a car for a stranger
Video
Harrison County Schools 2019-2020 students honored with banners
Video
United Way Holiday Toy and Food Distribution changes due to COVID-19
Video
WVU researchers show not all Twinkies last forever
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Local author achieves dream of having a book published
Video
United Way of Marion and Taylor County begins 2020 Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothes drive
Video
In-person service returns at Chestnut Ridge Church in Monongalia County
Video
Clarksburg Community Action takes on Phase III of renovating American Legion Post 13
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Search
Search
Search
Cloudy again Wednesday, heavy rain moves in overnight
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 28, 2020 / 05:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2020 / 05:56 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Officials announce 25 indictments in Texas to Morgantown drug operation
Video
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Paying it forward: West Virginia man buys a car for a stranger
Video
Zeta to bring heavy rain to north-central West Virginia
Video
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
Weather
Fairmont family shares spooky vibes with the community
Video
UPDATE: 3rd individual charged in Oct. 21 Fairmont robbery
WV DHHR confirms 483 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Tuesday
WVU Medicine announces parking restrictions ahead of upcoming WVU football game