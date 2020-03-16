Cloudy and seasonal Monday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Top Stories
CDC recommends cancelling or postponing events with 50 people or more for 8 weeks
Amid ‘social distancing’ during COVID-19 crisis, Starbucks moves to ‘to-go’ only
Ohio jail releases hundreds of inmates due to coronavirus concerns
Generous customer leaves staff $2,500 tip before bars and restaurants close in Ohio
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association hosts Home Show 2020
Video
Top Stories
Marion County BOE hosts emergency Coronavirus plan meeting
Video
The Change Initative WV lends a helping hand to those in need
Video
Clarksburg Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo comes to Village Square
Video
Chunki’s Pizza and Sub offer meals for Harrison County Students
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Top Stories
Messy Friday on the way
Video
Top Stories
Downbursts roll through the Mountain State Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cloudy and seasonal Monday
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 16, 2020 / 06:02 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2020 / 06:02 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV DHHR: Following 39 tests West Virginia still has no confirmed cases of Coronavirus
WATCH Live: Gov. Justice announces all schools in West Virginia to be closed amid coronavirus outbreak; no confirmed cases in the state
Video
UPDATE: WVU releases statement after Morgantown Police Department disperses large crowd in Sunnyside neighborhood
Video
Walmart reduces hours nationwide due to demand for supplies
Video
UPDATE: WV Gov. Justice & WVU Medicine announce plans to keep FRMC running while new Fairmont hospital is built
Video
Clarksburg Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo comes to Village Square
Video
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Governor Justice releases further plans for public schools
Video
1 person flown to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Harrison County
Marion County BOE hosts emergency Coronavirus plan meeting
Video