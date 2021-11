BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- The pandemic hurt a lot of restaurants, forcing some to close for good, but Stone Tower Brews saw the opposite. Last month, the popular coffee shop and restaurant based in Buckhannon took its talents north and opened a second location in Bridgeport.

The new location has the same Stone Tower vibes with a new, and larger, space. It has two rooms for customers to sit and dine, and in the main dining room and a larger, there's an enclosed "patio" area. The windows in the patio can open to create an outdoor dining experience when the weather gets nicer.