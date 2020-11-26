Cloudy, breezy, and mild Thanksgiving Day

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Yankee Candle founder Mike Kittredge has died at age 67
Jobless rates rise in 52 of 55 West Virginia counties
Fairmont Human Rights Commission hosts virtual meeting to discuss inclusivity in the area
UPDATE: Arrest made in Salem bank robbery
Gallery
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Jobless rates rise in 52 of 55 West Virginia counties
Top Stories
Fairmont Human Rights Commission hosts virtual meeting to discuss inclusivity in the area
UPDATE: Arrest made in Salem bank robbery
Gallery
Business working to recover after a storage facility burned in weekend fire
Video
Hospitals can care for Medicare patients at home in pandemic
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Holiday Experience
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving
Video
Randolph County Commission hosts surplus auction for community
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Bacteria Busters
Search
Search
Search
Cloudy, breezy, and mild Thanksgiving Day
Weather Video
Posted:
Nov 26, 2020 / 05:55 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 26, 2020 / 05:55 AM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
UPDATE: Arrest made in Salem bank robbery
Gallery
Despite semi-final bye, Ritchie County’s bid to Super Six hinges on Saturday’s map
Video
Weather
Business working to recover after a storage facility burned in weekend fire
Video
WV breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record
UHS grads Metheny, McClurg make college hoops debuts
Video
Former Jackson Co. Sheriff candidate charged with DUI and impersonating a law enforcement officer
‘What’s the downside?’ to wearing a mask Gov. Justice asks while reporting WV’s latest COVID-19 deaths
Video
WV DHHR confirms 967 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths on Wednesday