Cold and dry before active Saturday night into February

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Jan. 29
Teamsters at AHF Products ratify agreement
Intermed Labs at Mon Health invests in technology to improve knee, hip and shoulder surgeries
Video
Spirit Halloween makes $89,000 donation to WVU Medicine Children’s Child Life Program
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Jan. 29
Top Stories
Teamsters at AHF Products ratify agreement
Intermed Labs at Mon Health invests in technology to improve knee, hip and shoulder surgeries
Video
Spirit Halloween makes $89,000 donation to WVU Medicine Children’s Child Life Program
Video
WV OMC announces successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensaries in the state
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
College Signings
WV Black Bears
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Black and Gold Today
High School Scores
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Santa Tracker
Holiday Experience
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Black History Month
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Top Stories
Marion County Chamber of Commerce establishes program to bring remote workers to the area
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Cupid’s Cutest Couple Contest
Miley Legal Group Big Game TV Giveaway
ProFootball Contest 2020
Star Furniture’s Best Seat in the House Contest
Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon Wash Away 2020 Makeover Contest
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Cold and dry before active Saturday night into February
Weather Video
Posted:
Jan 29, 2021 / 06:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2021 / 06:26 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV OMC announces successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensaries in the state
Police looking for missing Morgantown woman
Gallery
Gov. Justice addresses concerns related to coronavirus vaccines for teachers during Friday press briefing
Video
Deputies arrest Randolph Co. man found with stolen property from YouthBuild
Stimulus: Lawmakers urge Biden to offer recurring $2,000 ‘survival checks’
W.Va. Attorney General led 6 states in drafting a letter to President Joe Biden
WV first state to launch new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration tool
Emergency Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County
Schools experiencing substitute teacher shortage due to COVID-19
Video
Morgantown community rallies together for Jeff Giosi’s family after an unexpected death
Video