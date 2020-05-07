Cold/foggy start to Thursday but warmer by afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
Supreme Court says Justice Ginsburg out of hospital
Water infrastructure bills to help West Virginians
Video
Two McDonald’s employees shot in Oklahoma City over COVID-19 dining room policy, police say
Video
82-year-old Lumberport man survives COVID-19 diagnosis, returns home
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
82-year-old Lumberport man survives COVID-19 diagnosis, returns home
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus outbreak, multiple deaths in Marion County may have played role in formation of WV African American COVID-19 task force
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Restaurants with outdoor seating can now serve guests
Video
Monongalia Co. Homeless Task Force aims to find housing for 25 Motel 6 residents
Video
Citizens Bank donates $100,000 to Stockert Youth Center in Buckhannon for new project
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Open for Business
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
StormTracker Science: Island Volcanic Eruption
Video
StormTracker Science: Candy-Soda Explosion
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Mother’s Day Photo Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business form
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Cold/foggy start to Thursday but warmer by afternoon
Weather Video
Posted:
May 7, 2020 / 05:58 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2020 / 05:58 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Coronavirus outbreak, multiple deaths in Marion County may have played role in formation of WV African American COVID-19 task force
Video
UPDATE: DHHR confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in West Virginia
82-year-old Lumberport man survives COVID-19 diagnosis, returns home
Video
Employee at Philippi Shop ‘n Save tests positive for coronavirus
Video
Ritchie County man facing drug charge after troopers say they found drugs, paraphernalia in his home
Snow and cold possible for rest of week
Video
Workforce WV announces applications for 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits to be available May 6
DNR launches citizen science project in effort to understand declining firefly populations in West Virginia
UPDATE: WVU changes dates for residence hall move-out
Video
Monongalia County Health Department offers guidance on businesses reopening