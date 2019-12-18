Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Cold front brings chilly temps, wind and a few snow showers on Wednesday

Weather Video
Posted: / Updated:

Meteorologist Kasey Herman has your December 18th forecast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories