Cold front brings in a few rain chances, but pushes haze/smoke out

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Norwood Park community members gathered Tuesday evening at the Fairmont Public Safety Building to give their input on what they would like to see in the new universally accessible playground.

In 2019, the city announced a public-private partnership between the city, Novelis, and the Disability Action Center to create a universally accessible playground for the community. Officials said the universally accessible playground will be the first of its kind in the area, with a play space for people of all ages and abilities.