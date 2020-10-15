Cold front brings rain and cooler weather – October 15, 2020

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Healthcare Heroes: The Health Games
Video
Road Patrol: Saltwell Bridge
Video
COVID testing continues in Upshur County
Video
United Way of Randolph County postpones campaign kickoff event
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Healthcare Heroes: The Health Games
Video
Top Stories
Road Patrol: Saltwell Bridge
Video
COVID testing continues in Upshur County
Video
United Way of Randolph County postpones campaign kickoff event
Video
Buckhannon looking to purchase facility for new street department garage
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
W.Va. Kids Count releases 2020 database book
Video
Barbour County students protest virtual learning method
Video
Harrison County Nursing Home walks to cure Alzheimer’s Disease
Video
Main Street Fairmont continues clean-up initiative
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Cold front brings rain and cooler weather – October 15, 2020
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 15, 2020 / 06:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2020 / 06:27 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Preston County Sheriff’s Department release more details in death of ‘Buckie’ Barlow
Mannington man charged in Fairmont after troopers find drugs in his vehicle during stop for texting and driving
WVSSAC releases modifications for all winter sports
Video
Woman charged after deputies discover she had bitten a minor’s hand prior to domestic dispute call in Morgantown
Woman charged for her role in embezzling more than $150,000 from WEPCO Credit Union members’ accounts in Preston County
Gov. Justice directs WVDNR to implement improvements to fall trout stocking method
WV DHHR confirms 264 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Thursday
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
2 separate incidents cause multiple lane closures on I-79 southbound in Marion County
WV Gov. Justice compares those not wearing masks to flat-earthers, touts importance of testing
Video