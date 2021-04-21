Cold front brings rain & snow Wednesday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Elkins Fire Chief announces retirement after 40-year career
Boil Water Advisory issued for Lumberport
City of Clarksburg hosts “Chat with Code” event
Chauvin likely to appeal, claiming trial tainted by civil settlement, media coverage
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Elkins Fire Chief announces retirement after 40-year career
Top Stories
Boil Water Advisory issued for Lumberport
City of Clarksburg hosts “Chat with Code” event
Former Pres. Obama, Minnesota governor, and more react to Chauvin verdict
Video
Preston Taylor Community Health Center receives $2 million in COVID-19 funding
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Cold front brings rain & snow Wednesday
Weather Video
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 05:56 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Man charged after troopers find drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Philippi
Grandparents raising grandkids in West Virginia and the isolation of COVID
Video
Morgantown seasoning business available on Amazon
Video
Lost painting returns to Fairmont State University
Video
Elkins Fire Chief announces retirement after 40-year career
Man wanted in deadly 2016 WV bar shooting arrested in NC
WBOY Mobile Apps
2 high school students represent WV in 2021 International Science and Engineering Fair
Video
Morgantown Walgreens welcomes new medication disposal kiosk
Video
Valley Ridge Equestrian is heading to nationals
Video