Cold front brings some rain Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - While the COVID-19 pandemic surges, there is a quieter epidemic that has been plaguing West Virginia for years: overdose.

According to the National Institutes of Health, West Virginia has the highest rate of opioid-involved overdose deaths per 100,000 people. Each life lost to overdose leaves behind family and friends. The Monongalia County Quick Response Team's (QRT) Grief Support Group holds meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month to help grieving families.