Cold with decreasing clouds -December 22nd, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Fairmont State officials feel they’re already prepared for omicron
Video
Fairmont City Council shows appreciation to D.D. Meighen
Video
Fairmont State University faculty member receives leadership award
Video
Lewis County Community Foundation receives $90k in matching grant funds
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Fairmont State officials feel they’re already prepared for omicron
Video
Top Stories
Fairmont City Council shows appreciation to D.D. Meighen
Video
Fairmont State University faculty member receives leadership award
Video
Lewis County Community Foundation receives $90k in matching grant funds
Video
Church volunteers build new roof to give back to Fairmont community
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
Weather Video
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Santa Tracker
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
Bye, bye, Autumn: Winter starts Tuesday
Messy Thanksgiving weekend possible
Gallery
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Cold with decreasing clouds -December 22nd, 2021
Weather Video
by:
Khalil McIver
Posted:
Dec 22, 2021 / 09:29 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2021 / 09:29 AM EST
STORMTRACKER 12 Meteorologist Khalil McIver
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV Gov. Justice announces $48M nursing program, speaks out against Bette Midler comments
Video
Morgantown man gets year in federal prison for running a drug house
WVU men’s basketball hosts Youngstown State in final Huggins reunion clash
Video
Church volunteers build new roof to give back to Fairmont community
Video
Youngstown State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, series history and more
How many UFO sightings have there been in West Virginia
Quick hits: Huggins talks WVU defense and strength of Big 12
Video
Man charged after allegedly hitting woman 10 times with rubber mallet
Former Doddridge County sheriff and magistrate charged with falsifying information in 2018 incident
Video
East Fairmont edges Riverside, Parr leads Bees in scoring
Video