Colder air and moisture move in Tuesday – November 1, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and "Game of Thrones" fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming.

Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already changing that precipitation from rain to snow in parts of Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska. In addition, moisture from the Great Lakes will push in to our region with the cold air right behind it. That will keep the moisture flowing throughout our Tuesday.