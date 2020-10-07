Cool and not as windy for Thursday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.
Live
Harris-Pence debate: What you need to know, how to watch
Video
Student arrested in alleged threat to WV school
Search continues for elderly Fairmont woman missing since Sept. 28
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.
Live
Top Stories
Search continues for elderly Fairmont woman missing since Sept. 28
WVU Medicine employee is first nurse to die as a result of COVID-19 in WV
Crews respond to structure fire on Wilsonburg Avenue in Clarksburg
WV DHHR announces 203 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Wednesday
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Humpday Deals
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Video
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”
Video
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Cool and not as windy for Thursday
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 7, 2020 / 12:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2020 / 12:17 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WVU Medicine employee is first nurse to die as a result of COVID-19 in WV
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.
Live
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Bridgeport man charged in Taylor County claims he’s “a small time drug dealer” who can assist in “setting up the big time drug dealer he buys from,” deputies say
WV DHHR announces 203 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Wednesday
Morgantown Encampment Task Force still working to house Diamond Village residents
Video
More than 20 people indicted in day 2 of Marion County grand jury
Harris-Pence debate: What you need to know, how to watch
Video
Healthnet alerted to scene of motorcycle accident in Marion County
Weather