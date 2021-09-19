Cooldown coming midweek – September 19, 2021

(iSeeCars) -- A vehicle’s Check Engine light can turn any car ride into a harrowing experience. As soon as the check engine light illuminates, it’s hard not to hear the cha-ching sound of a cash register right along with it.

If the engine stops, so does the vehicle. That’s what can make it so scary. However, a Check Engine light can often be caused by something very simple. Let’s run through some of the main reasons your Check Engine light might be on so you have a better understanding of what your vehicle is trying to tell you.