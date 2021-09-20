Cooler and wetter weather on the way – September 20, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- Sunday was the final day of operation for the Eat'n Park in Clarksburg. The popular restaurant franchise was open since 1992.

The schedule for the final day was a bit unusual: instead of closing for good at close on Saturday, it opened back up on Sunday and remained so until 2 p.m. The reason for this was so regular customers had one final opportunity to get Sunday brunch. Staff felt it was important to be open so they had one final chance to say goodbye to the people they served for nearly three decades.