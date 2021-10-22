Cooler, cloudy, and lingering showers into weekend – October 22, 2021

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a process that many associates with the Civil War: states separating from each other to create or join new ones. It could be a possibility in western Maryland.

Allegany, Garrett and Washington Counties — the three westernmost counties of the state — are looking to move out of Maryland and into neighboring West Virginia. Maryland Delegate Neil Parrott says the request is a long time coming after many of his constituents have voiced their concern and desire to become part of the Mountain State.